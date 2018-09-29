State HS Football Scores 9/28

Thursday (09/27/2018)
Clearwater-Orchard 54, Stuart 16
Dundy County-Stratton 72, Arapahoe 44
Lincoln East 17, Lincoln North Star 0
Red Cloud 68, Hampton 13
Santee 66, Elba 31
Spalding Academy 79, St. Edward 32
St. Mary’s 24, CWCE 20
Friday (09/28/2018)
Adams Central 48, Holdrege 21
Allen 28, Hartington-Newcastle 12
Alma 30, Hitchcock County 22
Aquinas Catholic 46, David City 7
Arcadia-Loup City 74, Ansley-Litchfield 52
Archbishop Bergan 54, Yutan 21
Arlington 14, Fort Calhoun 7
Arthur County 38, South Platte 37
Ashland-Greenwood 28, Falls City 0
Auburn 20, Nebraska City 6
Aurora 57, Fillmore Central 7
Axtell 71, Franklin 0
BDS 24, Tri County 6
BRLD 54, Tekamah-Herman 16
Battle Creek 35, Ponca 20
Bayard 64, Morrill 26
Bellevue West 62, Norfolk 27
Bennington 48, South Sioux City 12
Bertrand 52, Anselmo-Merna 8
Blair 49, Schuyler 7
Bloomfield 56, Wausa 14
Boyd County 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Boys Town 34, Platteview 31
Burwell 41, Amherst 0
Cambridge 50, Southwest 0
Centennial 47, North Bend Central 14
Central City 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 25
Central Valley 54, Twin Loup 14
Chadron 34, Ogallala 20
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Omaha Christian Academy 14
Cody-Kilgore 40, Crawford 36
Columbus Scotus 21, Bishop Neumann 19
Cozad 19, Minden 0
Creek Valley 64, Potter-Dix 27
Creighton 70, Ainsworth 20
Creighton Preparatory School 43, Columbus 3
Crofton 20, Stanton 19
Cross County 40, East Butler 0
Deshler 38, McCool Junction 35
Doniphan-Trumbull 45, Sandy Creek 7
Dorchester 20, Lewiston 13
EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend) 50, Osceola-High Plains 6
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Weeping Water 12
Emerson-Hubbard 54, Mead 14
Eustis-Farnam 72, Maywood-Hayes Center 6
Fullerton 16, Palmer 12
Garden County 40, Paxton 0
Giltner 76, Blue Hill 38
Gothenburg 35, Broken Bow 21
Grand Island 77, Omaha Bryan 7
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 60, Omaha Nation 12
Hastings St. Cecilia 28, Superior 7
Hay Springs 39, Minatare 0
Hemingford 34, Sutherland 28
Hershey 19, Southern Valley 18
Howells-Dodge 38, Neligh-Oakdale 20
Humphrey St. Francis 1, Winside 0
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51, Walthill 37
Hyannis 50, Sioux County 24
Johnson-Brock 72, Diller-Odell 14
Kenesaw 60, Lawrence-Nelson 12
Kimball 60, Perkins County 42
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 56, Madison 18
Lexington 42, Gering 7
Leyton/Banner County 1, Wallace 0
Lincoln High 55, North Platte 6
Lincoln Northeast 20, Omaha South 7
Lincoln Pius X 31, Omaha Central 7
Lincoln Southeast 55, Bellevue East 7
Lincoln Southwest 56, Omaha Benson 7
Lourdes Central Catholic 44, Omaha Brownell Talbot 8
Lutheran High Northeast 60, Elkhorn Valley 24
McCook 44, Alliance 7
McPherson County/Stapleton 46, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34
Meridian 64, Pawnee City 26
Milford 46, Fairbury 0
Millard North 38, Elkhorn 28
Millard South 28, Elkhorn South 21
Millard West 42, Kearney 20
Mitchell 35, Chase County 32
Mullen 42, Medicine Valley 40
Nebraska Christian 50, Heartland 6
Norfolk Catholic 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 20
Norris 21, Plattsmouth 3
North Central 60, West Holt 14
North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Bridgeport 7
Northwest 49, Beatrice 7
Oakland-Craig 47, Louisville 0
Omaha Burke 43, Gretna 26
Omaha Concordia 47, Douglas County West 16
Omaha North 49, Papillion-LaVista South 13
Omaha Westside 40, Omaha Northwest 0
Ord 36, ONeill 0
Osmond 50, Plainview 34
Palmyra 64, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 22
Papillion-LaVista 42, Fremont 6
Pender 92, Cedar Bluffs 70
Pierce 44, Columbus Lakeview 22
Pleasanton 51, Elwood 6
Randolph 14, Wynot 8
Ravenna 52, Shelton 22
Sandhills/Thedford 68, Maxwell 16
Scottsbluff 53, Sidney 3
Seward 50, Crete 7
Shelby-Rising City 55, Twin River 7
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 42, Elm Creek 6
St. Paul 56, Gibbon 0
Sutton 36, Kearney Catholic 0
Syracuse 34, Conestoga 6
Thayer Central 36, Southern 31
Valentine 55, Gordon-Rushville 20
Wahoo 75, Raymond Central 6
Wakefield 72, Homer 30
Wauneta-Palisade 54, Brady 27
Waverly 42, Gross Catholic 0
West Point-Beemer 14, Boone Central/Newman Grove 0
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Johnson County Central 14
Wilcox-Hildreth 63, Silver Lake 32
Wisner-Pilger 34, Winnebago 14
Wood River 19, Centura 17
York 42, Hastings 21
The post State HS Football Scores 9/28 appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.