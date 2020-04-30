State Hopes to Speed Up Unemployment Payments, Re-Start Religious Services
Unemployment claims topped 8,000 last week in Nebraska. It’s still nearly double a normal week, but down sharply from the peak of 28,000 reached in early April. Since the beginning of the Pandemic, the state has received a number of claims equal to three years. The processing of claims has also ramped up, with the staff of adjudicators rising from 3 dozen to nearly 170.
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a new executive order Thursday aimed at speeding up the entire process.
State Labor Commissioner John Albin said a new system, similar to one used in Tennessee, should dramatically increase the payments. It affects people with multiple employers, whether they are current employers or those of past jobs . Currently, the law requires contact and negotiation with each employer. The new order will allow the Labor Department to process the claim based only on a current employer or employers.
“The past employer may be closed, and it may be a struggle to get ahold of them” said Albin.
Payments have now been made to around 11,000 first time claimants, he said. The goal is to pay first time claims within 21 to 28 days of filing, and Albin says he hopes to catch up soon with improvements to the State’s software.
Churches will be allowed to hold in-person services starting the week of May 5. Father Christopher Kubat of Hastings said people at risk are still urged to stay home. Those who live with people who suffer from illnesses are also urged to stay away. He said every other pew will be taped off, to emphasize the Social Distancing aspect, and ushers will dismiss pews one at a time so that the congregation does not gather at the time they exit the service.
Pews, restrooms, door handles and other commonly handled areas will be sanitized after each service, according to the State guidelines.