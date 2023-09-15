State High Court Rejects Request For Injunction on LB 574

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 15)–The new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors and restricts abortions after 12 weeks gestation in Nebraska is still in place for now, as the state Supreme Court hears arguments over the law in a court challenge.

The state’s high court on Wednesday overruled a request from Planned Parenthood of the Heartland for a temporary injunction to stop enforcement of LB574. However, the court could rule with Planned Parenthood’s argument that the bill violates a provision in the state constitution which says a bill shall contain no more than one subject.

The next court date hasn’t been determined.