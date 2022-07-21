State Games Final Weekend Set
Lincoln, NE (July 21) – The final weekend of competition in the 2022 Cornhusker State Games (CSG) features action in 28 sports, including six of the Games’ 10 shooting sports. Altogether, shooting sports account for 505 of the Games’ 8,550 participants registered thus far.
The first competition of the weekend, Bass Fishing at Lake Wanahoo near Wahoo, gets a 6 a.m. Friday start with 33 two-person teams competing.
Speedway Sports Complex in Lincoln will be busy with both Adult Indoor Volleyball and Basketball, which begins Friday evening. The Men’s Open Basketball Championship, which takes place Sunday at noon, will again be televised and streamed by News Channel Nebraska.
Wrestling includes four different styles for both male and female athletes. Currently, 272 wrestlers will take to the mats at Pius X High School and/or the sand at Spike’s Beach Bar and Grille.
One of the final events, Triathlon, takes place for the first time in and around Mallard Landing Lake near Valley, with more than 150 athletes pre-registered to swim, bike and run to the finish.
Other sports taking place this weekend include the 5K Road Race, Axe Throwing, Cornhole, Curling, Cycle Tour, Golf, Jiu-Jitsu, Karate, Mountain Bike, Open-Water Swimming, Pocket Billiards, Racquetball, Skydiving, Tennis, and outdoor Walk Events in both Lincoln and Omaha.
Several sports are still open for registration. Those interested in participating or attending can register or access the composite schedule of sports at CornhuskerStateGames.com.