State Football Playoff Scoreboard

Class A

Papillion-LaVista ____ at Omaha Burke____
Lincoln Southwest_____ at Lincoln Southeast____
Creighton Prep______ at Millard West_______
Lincoln East____ at Omaha Westside________

Kearney____ at Bellevue West____
Elkhorn South____ at Lincoln High_____
Omaha North____ at Grand Island______
Lincoln Pius X____ at Millard South_____

Class B

Bennington____ at Omaha Skutt_____
Grand Island Northwest__ at Blair_____
Lexington____ at Waverly_____
Hastings____ at McCook_____

Alliance____ at York________
Norris____ at Seward______
Elkhorn Mt. Michael___at Omaha Roncalli____
Ralston____ at Scottsbluff____

Class C1

Arlington____ at Aurora_____
West Point-Beemer___ at Gothenburg_____
Central City____ at Adams Central______
Milford____ at Wahoo_____

Sidney____ at Ord_____
Ashland-Greenwood___at Lincoln Lutheran______
Wahoo Neumann___ at Auburn_____
Chadron_____ at Pierce______

Class C2

North Platte St. Pat’s____ at Centennial_____
Freeman____ at BRLD_____
North Bend Central___ at Wilber-Clatonia_____
Shelby-Rising City____ at Oakland-Craig______

Fremont Bergan____ at Norfolk Catholic_____
Hastings St. Cecilia___ at St. Paul___
David City Aquinas___ at Doniphan-Trumbull____
Battle Creek____ at Sutton_______

