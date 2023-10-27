State Football Playoff Scoreboard Oct. 27

Class A

Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside

Millard North at Millard West

Papillion-LaVista South at Elkhorn South

Bellevue West at Papillion-LaVista

Grand Island at Kearney

Gretna at Omaha North

Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln North Star at Millard South

Class B

Crete at Bennington

Seward at Hastings

Norris at Grand Island Northwest

Blair at Plattsmouth

Scottsbluff at York

Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt

Elkhorn at Elkhorn North

Ralston at Waverly

Class C1

Chadron at Ashland-Greenwood

Aurora at Adams Central

Auburn at Ogallala

Omaha Roncalli at Pierce

Columbus Lakeview at Boone Central

Columbus Scotus at Wahoo

Gothenburg at Sidney

Broken Bow at Douglas County West

Class C2

Mitchell at Wahoo Neumann

Amherst at Oakland-Craig

Kearney Catholic at Battle Creek

Hartington Cedar Catholic at Ord

Chase County at Malcolm

David City Aquinas at Norfolk Catholic

Wilber-Clatonia at Fillmore Central

Hastings St. Cecilia at Yutan

Class D1

Bridgeport at Crofton

Clarkson-Leigh at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Perkins County at Cross County

Shelby-Rising City at Exeter-Milligan-Friend

Ravenna at Arapahoe

Weeping Water at Sandy Creek

Summerland at Stanton

Elkhorn Valley at Plainview

Class D2

Anselmo-Merna at Johnson-Brock

Nebraska City Lourdes at Sandhills-Thedford

Mullen at Wynot

Lawrence-Nelson at South Loup

Howells-Dodge at Ainsworth

Axtell at Humphrey St. Francis

Twin Loup at Dundy County-Stratton

Bruning-Davenport-Shickley at Central Valley

Six Man

Shelton at Arthur County

Hay Springs at Hampton

Cody-Kilgore at Parkview Christian

Red Cloud at Potter-Dix

Sioux County at Pawnee City

Stuart at Southwest

Garden County at Wilcox-Hildreth

Paxton at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller