State Fair Finance Director Resigns, Amid Fear of Fair Nearing Bankruptcy

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 22)–The Nebraska State Fair’s finance director resigns over fears the fair is near bankruptcy.
Concerns that executive spending has not been addressed, State Fair Chief of Finance Patrick Kopke has resigned. Kopke told members at Friday’s board meeting the fair is one year from bankruptcy. Kopke said he brought up concerns about not being able to control executive spending to members of the board, but nothing has happened.
Kopke also says the board has not consulted him enough regarding finances. Finance Committee Board member, Jeremy Jensen said the 2019 budget was flawed and there’s been too much finger pointing about how spending has gone wrong.