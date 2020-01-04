State Fails to Add Charge Against Bailey Boswell

(KFOR NEWS January 4, 2020) The state’s attempt to tack on a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony against Bailey Boswell has failed.
Court records show not enough certainty was provided for the court to proceed with conspiracy. The state has until Jan. 10 to bring forth new information.
In March, Boswell stands trial for 1st-degree murder in the November 2017 killing of 24-year-old, Sydney Loofe of Lincoln. Boswell also faces charges of improper disposal of human skeletal remains.
READ MORE: Panel of judges named to hear death penalty case against Aubrey Trail