State Corrections Officer Jacket Stolen From Vehicle At a Southeast Lincoln Apartment Complex
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 15)–A Thursday morning larceny from vehicle case in southeast Lincoln remains under investigation, after a State Penitentiary employee had a work coat stolen.
Lincoln Police say it happened sometime before 7:30am Thursday in an apartment complex parking lot in the 7200 block of South 88th Street. The outer layer State Penitentiary coat had a nametag, USA flag shoulder patch, embroidered corrections officer badge and corrections officer patch.
Police say the victim believed the vehicle was locked, but no damage to the vehicle was found by investigators.