State Auditor Janssen Not Running Again
(KFOR NEWS November 12, 2021) (AP) Nebraska State Auditor, Charlie Janssen, says he won’t seek reelection.
In doing so, Janssen endorsed his predecessor, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, who plans to run for his old office. Both announcements came in back-to-back interviews on Omaha radio station KFAB.
Janssen and Foley, both Republicans, have held their current jobs since 2015. Janssen says he plans to remain active in politics as a “free agent” and could run for office in the future. But he says he doesn’t have any immediate plans to do so.
READ MORE: Attorneys General Call For Military Justice Reform