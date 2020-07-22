State Auditor Finds Possible Illegalities In State Fair Spending
(KFOR NEWS July 22, 2020) The State Auditor’s Office says two former officials of the State Fair may have broken the law.
An auditor’s report, delivered to the fair board, says former Finance Director, Patrick Kopke, cashed two questionable checks….totaling $150,000, using the money for personal purchases such as a pickup, a trailer, an A-T-V, and some farmland. It also says former Executive Director, Lori Cox, used the Fair’s credit card for almost $138,000 in personal expenses.
The information is being turned over to the Attorney General and the State Patrol.
