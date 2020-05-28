State and Federal Officials Update Food Assistance Needs and Devastating Effects of COVID-19 On Tourism
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–With unemployment at record levels in Nebraska, the U.S.D.A will step in to help provide food assistance for those who need help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, USDA undersecretary for marketing and former Nebraska state agriculture Greg Ibach said over one-million pounds, at a value of $1.3-million, to Nebraska food banks for distribution thru June.
With new precautions, the liklihood of community spread within meatpacking plants is virtually nil, definitely no greater than going out into the community or to a grocery store.
Tourists spent $3.5B in 2019 in Nebraska. Industry has been hit hard by COVID-19. (generated $228M in local tax revenue, industry employs about 40,000 Nebraskans)
Effects have been ‘rampant and devastating’ on Nebraska’s tourism industry. Estimate that visitor expenditures dropped about $156M year-over-year in March. Won’t project future tourism losses b/c too many variables.
Ricks says for the 10th year, the Nebraska Passport program will start Monday, June 1.
Governor Pete Ricketts also announced on Thursday that CVS Pharmacy will open up seven COVID-19 self-testing sites in Lincoln and Omaha, starting Friday, May 29.