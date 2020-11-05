StarTran Distributes Free Face Masks
(KFOR NEWS November 5, 2020) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott today announced that by Friday, StarTran transit operations will have distributed 35,000 masks to StarTran passengers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The masks were financed by the CARES Act.
StarTran began providing masks to patrons in June. A new Directed Health Measure that went into effect November 1 requires masks on public transportation. StarTran plans to provide face masks at least through the end of the year.
Other measures taken by StarTran to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include daily electrostatic sanitizing of buses, social distancing signs on bus seats, hand sanitizing stations on some buses, no fare collection transactions, and boarding allowed on the front or back of the buses and face masks.
StarTran has installed a safety barrier in the operator area on buses to minimize exposure of COVID-19 to drivers. Additionally, the temperature of each employee is checked daily and drivers have been given face masks, disposable gloves and personal hand sanitizer.
For more information on COVID-19, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on StarTran routes and services, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.
