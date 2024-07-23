Starset premieres video for “DEGENERATE” single

Starset has premiered the video for their latest single, “DEGENERATE.”

In keeping with the band’s sci-fi leanings, the clip takes place in some sort of futuristic facility where various experiments are being done. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

“DEGENERATE,” which dropped earlier in July, marks the second new Starset tune of 2024, following May’s “Brave New World.” Their most recent album is 2021’s HORIZONS, which features the single “INFECTED.”

Starset will launch a U.S. tour in August.

