Starset drops new single, “TokSik”

Starset has dropped a new single called “TokSik.”

You can listen to the track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

“TokSik” is the third new Starset tune of 2024, following “Brave New World” and “DEGENERATE.” The band’s most recent album is 2021’s HORIZONS, which includes the single “INFECTED.”

Starset will launch a U.S. tour Aug. 31 in Columbus, Ohio.

