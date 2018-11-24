Starry Night Fundraiser Brings Holiday Cheer

Just in time for Christmas, the People’s City Mission’s Starry Night’s Fundraiser and Festival kicked off on Friday reports our media partner 1011 News. It’s at a new location inside the Speedway Village in Lincoln. It’s their largest event and all the proceeds go towards homeless and impoverished people in Lincoln.

Last year, the event raised just over 100 thousand dollars, and the money raised this year will help benefit the nearly 450 people who will live at the Mission through the holidays.

“You didn’t really buy a tree,” said Pastor Tom Barber, CEO, People’s City Mission “you bought one thousand meals for the homeless and we will throw in a tree kind of as a benefit. It really isn’t tree buying it’s helping the homeless and those that are struggling this winter”

This year’s event features 23 trees, all custom designed for the event by local people and businesses.

“Each one has over a thousand dollars worth of decorations on them,” said Pastor Tom “designed by professionals. It is a great way to get your own tree ready and you can buy one of ours if you want”

There are plenty of other activities to keep you busy besides perusing the trees. There is crafts, live performances and even free pictures with Santa.

The event is open Saturday the 24th, and Sunday the 25th, and tickets are available for purchase at the door.