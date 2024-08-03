Star City Shores Added To Storm Debris Collection Sites

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 3) The Parks and Recreation Department Friday announced the addition of Star City Shores, 4375 South 33rd Court, to the storm debris collection areas. Residents are asked to place tree debris only at the identified locations. Tree debris drop off at City park and pool locations is free and permissible through August 19.

Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of the property owner. For tree debris on private properties, residents can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to one of these locations: