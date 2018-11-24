Stanley Morgan Jr. Crushes Records in Season Closer at Iowa

The Nebraska football team ended their season with a close loss to Iowa Friday afternoon in Iowa City, but there was some good news after the clock expired.

Senior receiver Stanley Morgan Jr caught seven passes for 81 yards in the game, which set Nebraska season and career receiving records. Morgan finished his career with 2,747 receiving yards, surpassing Kenny Bell’s previous record of 2,689 yards. Morgan also broke Johnny Rogers’ previous record of 37 straight games with a catch, making the new record 38 at Iowa City.

Iowa was leading the game by 15-points going into the fourth quarter when Nebraska rallied to tie the game with just minutes left. The Hawkeyes won the Heroes Game 31-28.

Here are more game notes:

· Morgan finished the season with 70 receptions to rank second on the single-season receptions list and first among wide receivers. He finishes his Nebraska career with a school record 189 career receptions.

· Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez had 336 yards of total offense, including 260 passing yards and 76 rushing yards. The 336-yard effort marked Martinez’s seventh 300-yard total offense game of the season, setting a Nebraska season record. Joe Ganz (2008) and Tommy Armstrong Jr. (2015) previously held the record with six 300-yard total offense games in a season.

· Martinez increased his season total offensive yardage to 3,246 to post the seventh 3,000-yard total offense season in school history. Martinez’s 3,246 yards of total offense on the season are good for fifth on the NU single-season chart.

· With his 260 passing yards, Martinez finished his freshman season with 2,617 passing yards to rank eighth on the Nebraska single-season passing chart.

· Senior linebacker Dedrick Young had 10 tackles in the game to increase his career tackle total to 284, moving him up one spot to fifth on the Nebraska career tackles list. Young is the only player in Nebraska history to record at least 60 tackles in four straight seasons.

· Linebacker Mohamed Barry had a game-high 11 tackles, his seventh double-figure tackle game of the season. Barry is the first Husker to record seven double-figure tackle games since All-American Lavonte David in 2010. Barry finished the season with 112 tackles, the most tackles by a Husker since David had 133 tackles in 2011.

· Freshman kicker Barret Pickering connected on field goals of 27 and 46 yards in the second quarter, extending his streak of consecutive field goals made to 10. The 46-yard field goal was the second-longest of Pickering’s freshman season, after a 47-yarder last week vs. Michigan State.

· Running back Devine Ozigbo rushed for 50 yards and finished his senior season with 1,082 yards to finish 27th on the single-season rushing list and 10th among Husker seniors. Ozigbo finished his Nebraska career with 2,196 rushing yards to rank in a tie for 25th on the Nebraska career chart.

· Freshman running back Maurice Washington caught seven passes for 102 yards, becoming the fourth Husker running back to have a 100-yard receiving game and the first since Marlon Lucky had 115 receiving yards at Colorado on Nov. 23, 2007. Washington set career highs in both receptions and receiving yards, bettering his four catches for 53 yards at Wisconsin. Washington’s 35-yard reception in the second quarter was a career long, bettering a 24-yard catch at Wisconsin. Washington also caught his first career touchdown pass with a 28-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

· Nebraska’s 14-play, 98-yard, 5:12 scoring drive in the second half was the Huskers’ longest of the season in terms of yards, and was its fourth 90-plus yard scoring drive of the season.