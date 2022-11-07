LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–A 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly violating parole was involved in standoff with Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force at a north Lincoln apartment for several hours before he was taken into custody just after 10:30am Monday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Trevaughn Brown was taken into custody without incident from the apartment near 24th and Dodge. Brown’s refusal to come out initially prompted the task force to show up. It also prompted nearby Campbell Elementary School and a daycare to go into lockdown. Authorities say the school was secure. Both the school and daycare are back to normal operations.

According to LSO, Brown was on parole for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. It’s unclear what he did to violate his parole.