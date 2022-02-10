      Weather Alert

Stand Off Ends With No One Getting Hurt

Feb 10, 2022 @ 6:38am

(KFOR NEWS  February 10, 2022)   A 2 hour stand off ends with no one getting hurt in the 27th and N Street neighborhood.

Lincoln Police tell KFOR NEWS, just after Midnight, 27 year old, Antonio Guzman, allegedly fired shots at a neighbor’s vehicle.  Before officers arrive, Guzman went into a house converted to apartments in the 200 block of 27th Street.

For 2 hours, officer and LPD SWAT communicated with Guzman, ultimately talking him into giving himself up.   Guzman went to jail for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

No one was hurt.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police Locate Missing Juvenile

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
Steve Vai NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
Welcome to Rockville
2 months ago
WAGE WAR
2 weeks ago
MONSTER JAM
3 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On