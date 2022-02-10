Stand Off Ends With No One Getting Hurt
(KFOR NEWS February 10, 2022) A 2 hour stand off ends with no one getting hurt in the 27th and N Street neighborhood.
Lincoln Police tell KFOR NEWS, just after Midnight, 27 year old, Antonio Guzman, allegedly fired shots at a neighbor’s vehicle. Before officers arrive, Guzman went into a house converted to apartments in the 200 block of 27th Street.
For 2 hours, officer and LPD SWAT communicated with Guzman, ultimately talking him into giving himself up. Guzman went to jail for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
No one was hurt.
