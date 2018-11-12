Stan Lee – Mr Marvel

at the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2017 at The IMDb Yacht on July 21, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Well he was 95! But still showing up at Comic Conventions and mixing with his many fans. Even though it’s not a surprise, it’s still a sad day for Superhero comic fans everywhere. According to reports: Lee died at the age of 95 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California on Monday, after being rushed there in a medical emergency earlier in the day. I was a Marvel fan from the get-go. I took my allowance of $3 bucks a week and would rush to the local comic store and that amount would allow me to buy about 6-7 comics (had to have a little leftover for candy!)

EXCELSIOR!

