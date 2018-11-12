Stan Lee – Mr Marvel

Well he was 95! But still showing up at Comic Conventions and mixing with his many fans. Even though it’s not a surprise, it’s still a sad day for Superhero comic fans everywhere. According to reports: Lee died at the age of 95 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California on Monday, after being rushed there in a medical emergency earlier in the day. I was a Marvel fan from the get-go. I took my allowance of $3 bucks a week and would rush to the local comic store and that amount would allow me to buy about 6-7 comics (had to have a little leftover for candy!)

EXCELSIOR!