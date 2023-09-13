Staind shares new ﻿’Confessions of the Fallen﻿’ song, “Here and Now”

Staind has shared a new song called “Here and Now,” a track off their upcoming comeback album, Confessions of the Fallen.

The acoustic-driven, “It’s Been Awhile”-esque tune is available now via digital outlets and accompanied by a video following the relationship of a father and son. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Confessions of the Fallen, the first Staind album in 12 years, will be released September 22. It also includes the lead single “Lowest in Me,” which hit #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, as well as the songs “In This Condition” and “Cycle of Hurting.”

