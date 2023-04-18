Staind releasing new single “Lowest in Me” this week

It’s — say it with us — been awhile since Staind put out new music, but that will finally change this week.

The reunited rockers will premiere a fresh track titled “Lowest in Me” on Wednesday, April 19. You can presave it now.

“Lowest in Me” will be the first new song from Staind in 12 years. They last released a record, their self-titled seventh effort, in 2011. They went on hiatus in 2012 and then again after a tour in 2014. Staind then got back together once more in 2019 and have stayed reunited since.

In addition to the upcoming tunes, Staind will be hitting the road this summer on a co-headlining tour with Godsmack.

