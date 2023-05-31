Staind drops video for “Lowest In Me”

Staind just dropped a video for “Lowest In Me,” the debut track off their upcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen, which is due out this fall.

The video, directed by DJay Brawner, follows a young man trying to escape a mental institution.

“Lowest in Me” is Staind’s first new song in 12 years. Frontman Aaron Lewis previously said his goal with the record was to “modernize the sound and bring us up to date,” but added, “You can certainly recognize the band.”

Staind, which reunited in 2019, is set to hit the road this summer with Godsmack. The tour kicks off July 18 in St. Louis, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at staindofficial.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.