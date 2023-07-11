Staind details upcoming ‘Confessions of the Fallen’ album; listen to new song “Cycle of Hurting”

You’ll soon no longer be able to say that “It’s Been Awhile” since Staind released a new album.

Confessions of the Fallen, the first studio effort from Aaron Lewis and company in 12 years, will be released September 15. It consists of 11 tracks, including the previously released single, “Lowest in Me.”

Along with the album news, Staind has shared a second Confessions of the Fallen track titled “Cycle of Hurting,” perhaps a reference to the group’s breakout 2001 album, Break the Cycle. You can listen to “Cycle of Hurting” now via digital outlets.

Ahead of Confessions of the Fallen‘s arrival, Staind will spend the summer on a co-headlining tour with Godsmack.

Here’s the Confessions of the Fallen track list:

“Lowest in Me”

“Was Any of It Real?”

“In This Condition”

“Here and Now”

“Out of Time”

“Cycle of Hurting”

“The Fray”

“Better Days”

“Hate Me Too”

“Confessions of the Fallen”

