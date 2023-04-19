Staind debuts first new song in 12 years, “Lowest in Me”

It’s no longer been awhile since Staind‘s released new music.

Aaron Lewis and company have dropped a track called “Lowest in Me,” marking the group’s first fresh material in 12 years.

“I did want to modernize the sound and bring us up to date,” Lewis says of “Lowest in Me.” “You can certainly recognize the band but at the same time you can hear that we’ve been paying attention and understand what kind of sounds and approaches we can use that maybe weren’t around the last time we did this.”

You can listen to “Lowest in Me” now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Staind released their last album, their self-titled seventh studio effort, in 2011. After a couple of hiatuses, the group reunited in 2019.

Along with “Lowest in Me,” a new Staind album titled Confessions of the Fallen is in the works.

In the meantime, you can catch Staind live this summer on a co-headlining tour with Godsmack.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

