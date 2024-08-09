Staind announces deluxe version of ﻿’Confessions of the Fallen﻿’ album

Staind has announced a deluxe version of their comeback album, Confessions of the Fallen.

The expanded set is due out Sept. 6 and includes three bonus tracks: “Take,” “Full of Emptiness” and a reworked version of the song “Better Days” featuring Dorothy.

“Full of Emptiness” is out now via digital outlets. The Dorothy version of “Better Days” dropped in April.

The original Confessions of the Fallen dropped in 2023 and marked the first Staind album in 12 years.

Staind will launch a U.S. tour alongside Breaking Benjamin and Daughtry in September.

