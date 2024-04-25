Stabbing Reported Thursday During Fight at Lincoln High

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 25)–A fight at Lincoln High Thursday resulted in one student allegedly stabbing another student.

According to Lincoln Police, an LPD school resource officer called for backup around 12pm because of a fight, where two male students, 14 and 15-years-old, were fighting when the 14-year-old showed a knife and stabbed the 15-year-old in the arms and chest. Police say the school resource officer provided first aid to one of the students on the scene and other officers responded to a local urgent care about a patient that was stabbed.

Injuries to both students are minor. No citations have been issued at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.