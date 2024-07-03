Stabbing Reported Outside of Convenience Store Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened around 7:45am Wednesday outside the U-Stop at 110 West “O” Street.

Captain Todd Kocian says officers found a 41-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck, following an altercation. Kocian says the victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM101.5/1240AM, kfornow.com and our social media channels for the latest information, as it becomes available.