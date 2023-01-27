Stabbing Reported Friday Morning at a Northeast Lancaster County Home

RURAL WAVERLY–(KFOR Jan. 27)–One person was taken to a hospital, after an apparent stabbing that happened early Friday morning northwest of Waverly.

KFOR News talked to 10/11 Now producer Ryan Swanigan, who was at the scene near 112th and Branched Oak Road and had talked to a Sheriff’s deputy in confirming the situation. Swanigan says the condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

A perimeter was set up within a mile-radius of the scene, looking for potential suspects. Branched Oak Road has been blocked off between 98th and 112th Streets for the time being.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.