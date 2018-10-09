Stabbing At Omaha School

Burke High School in West Omaha was placed on lockdown after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon. The incident started about 2:30 P.M. Omaha Police report there were two victims and that a suspect is under arrest.

Police have not released the names of those involved, the medical conditions of any victims or any details of the incident. Several television stations reported that the incident started when a male student stabbed a female student before cutting himself, but several others reported that two victims were taken to a hospital and the suspect was arrested.

Firm details will await a police briefing.

