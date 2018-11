A man was stabbed with a pitchfork early this Thursday morning. Police Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS Michael Staska told a man and a woman to leave his party at 11th and G because they’d had too much to drink. When the couple wouldn’t leave, Staska allegedly stabbed the man in the arm and back. He went to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds. Staska went to jail for 2nd degree assault.