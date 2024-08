The apartment building east of 13th and "O", where a stove fire caused $25,000 damage. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 31)–The sprinkler system put out a fire on the stove of an apartment in downtown Lincoln Wednesday morning.

This happened in a second story apartment east of 13th and “O”, according to LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman. There is water damage and damage estimates are around $25,000. Lierman says everyone in the building heard the alarms and escaped.

No one was hurt.