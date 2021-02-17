SPP Issues Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert According To NPPD
According to the Nebraska Public Power District, the Energy Emergency Alert level moved to Level 3 at 9 a.m.
The Southwest Power Pool, which monitors energy supply and demand for a 14-state area across the central U.S., including Nebraska, begins asking its suppliers to issue temporary, rolling blackouts at Level 3.
WE HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED THAT SPP WILL BE MOVING TO AN ENERGY EMERGENCY ALERT LEVEL 3 AT 9 A.M. This may affect service to our customers. We will have very little, if any, notice of where these interruptions may take place. Please prepare for outages lasting 45 minutes or longer.
— NPPD (@NPPDnews) February 17, 2021
However, an LES update twitter account states: “At this time, we remain in an Energy Emergency Alert Level 2. We will let you know if a decision is made to move back to Level 3 and begin subsequent rotating outages.”
Full statement below.
Outages remain possible Wednesday.