Splain this to me would ya?

When my favorite sports team wins a BIG game I am happy. When my favorite sports team wins a BIG game, I don’t go outside and destroy property. IF I’m actually at the venue where the game is played….I DON”T destroy property. Seems dumb to me. That of course is not the case in many cities. Big win= big destruction. How does the city prepare for these issues?

After the Phillies picked up their first World Series appearance since 2009, fans all over the city took to the streets to celebrate. The entire city was happy. So fans were just dumb. In anticipation of a Phillies World Series clinch, city workers spent Sunday applying grease to light poles to prevent fans from climbing them. Of course THAT GUY, and his brother Darrell was on the scene and successfully climb a pole or two. One fan said he climbed 7 greased up poles before he called it a night.

Many of the pole climbers got to the top of the pole and while have a beer or 3, they shouted and celebrated like a bunch of idiots.

Am I being to harsh? I don’t think so but I don’t have that type of mentality. What about those to drunk to climb the poles? Well there were plenty of parked cars, mailboxes and fire hydrants to stand on to celebrate. Surprisingly there were no injuries or major damage reported. Congratulations Phillies fans. You successfully cost yourself a ton of money. Who do you think will be paying for even the slightest damage. That’s right…YOUR DUMBASS.