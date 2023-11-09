Spiritbox featured on “Rock Remix” of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra”

Who had a Spiritbox and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration on their bingo card?

The Canadian metallers are featured on a new “Rock Remix” of the rapper’s latest single, “Cobra.” The updated recording adds heavy guitars and Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante‘s dreamy vocals.

You can listen to the remix now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

While Megan Thee Stallion teaming up with Spiritbox might be a bit unexpected, this isn’t the first time she’s crossed over to the rock world. She previously performed at Deftones‘ 2019 Dia De Los Deftones festival.

Spiritbox, meanwhile, just dropped a new EP called The Fear of Fear on Friday.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

