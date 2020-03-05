Speeding Motorcyclist Killed – Pickup Driver Drunk
(KFOR NEWS March 5, 2020) A speeding motorcycle slammed into a pickup Wednesday night at the 10th and High intersection in south Lincoln.
Police Capt. Ben Kopsa tells KFOR NEWS the 21 year old male from the Lincoln area was speeding north on 10th street when the pickup driven by 27 year old, Samuel Demmers of Lincoln turned onto High Street in front of the motorcycle. Demmers was cited for DUI.
The name of the motorcyclist has not been released until all family has been notified.
