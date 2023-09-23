Special Event Street Closures Scheduled For September 24

(KFOR Lincoln September 23, 2023) Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 24, for the Streets Alive! community event. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained.

The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:

Cleveland Avenue between North 39th and North 47th streets

North 47th Street between Cleveland and Baldwin avenues

Baldwin Avenue between North 47th and North 39th streets

North 39th Street between Baldwin and Cleveland avenues

Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln celebrated in cities across America and the world by closing off a section of a city to let people play in the streets.