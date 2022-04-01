Special Election To Be Held June 28th
(KFOR NEWS April 1, 2022) A special election to fill the Nebraska First Congressional District vacancy will be held on June 28, 2022. The date was announced Friday morning by Governor Ricketts. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives effective March 31, 2022, creating the vacancy.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen, delivered a letter to the Governor Thursday recommending the June 28 date. The letter also provided other dates and details in the event based upon a June 28th special election date.
Secretary of State pointed out First Congressional District voters will be participating in three elections this year…“the statewide primary on May 10, the First Congressional District special election on June 28, and the statewide general election November 8, 2022.
Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward, and Stanton counties, and parts of Sarpy and Polk counties.
April 22 is the deadline for submission of candidate names and filings fees by the Republican and Democratic parties for the special election ballot. The same deadline applies to persons who wish to appear on the ballot by petition. Two thousand valid signatures must be submitted by the deadline by anyone who wishes to petition onto the special election ballot.
As in the primary and general elections, voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots at the polls on June 28 or to cast ballots early. Applicable early voting and registration dates are listed in the attached letter.
For more information visit the Secretary of State’s website https://sos.nebraska.gov/
READ MORE: “Backyard Farmer” Celebrates 70 Years