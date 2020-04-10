Special Easter Lunch “To-Go” Planned at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach

LINCOLN–(News Release Apr. 10)–A special Easter lunch is planned for the guests of Matt Talbot on Sunday April 12th from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm. Local restaurant daVinci’s will provide boxed meals of pizza, salad and garlic bread and the Lincoln Giving Spirits Evening Rotary Club will provide Easter goodie bags for all guests. Even the Easter Bunny will make an appearance! Volunteers will be there to serve the “to-go” meal.
“We are so grateful to daVinci’s and the Giving Spirits Rotary for providing this fun meal for Easter,” said Susanne Blue, Executive Director. “The pandemic is hard on all of us, but the homeless and near homeless are especially vulnerable. This will be a nice way to brighten spirits and provide important nourishment to our guests.”
Dinner will also be served on Easter from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm.
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic providing boxed “to-go” meals twice a day. Other outreach services such as laundry, showers and mail distribution are available by appointment. Housing, case management, counseling and substance use evaluation services are ongoing with staff and clients using modified means of communication to mitigate the risk of virus transmission. Visit mtko.org for more information.
The Knudson Family owns daVinci’s and has a long history of serving a free Easter Dinner as a way to give thanks to the community. Learn more at davincis.com.