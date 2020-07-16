Speak Up Via Teleconference at July 20 City Council Meeting
(KFOR NEWS July 16, 2020) In addition to making in-person comments during the open microphone session of the July 20 City Council meeting, you will be able to participate via teleconference. The public comment session is at the end of the City Council meeting which begins at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Those who want to participate via the teleconference must register by noon July 20 with the City Clerk’s Office by calling 402-441-7436 or by emailing CityClerk@lincoln.ne.gov. Participants must provide a name, street address, email address, and contact number.
Those who wish to comment in person are asked to go to the Bill Luxford Studio, room 113, next to the Chambers on the first floor of the County-City Building. Participants will wait until their name is called, then enter the Council Chambers and approach the podium. After speaking, residents will exit the Chambers through the door to the left of the podium.
The open microphone sessions are provided for those who wish to address the Council on a matter not on the agenda, and not planned to appear on a future agenda. The sessions are regularly scheduled for the second and last meetings of the month just prior to adjournment.
City Council agendas are available at council.lincoln.ne.gov.
