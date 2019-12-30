I love books. I may not look like a reader, but I really do enjoy a good biography. I scored some Barnes and Noble gift cards for Christmas so I picked up a few books. The subjects are all quite different.
Big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. I’ve read Anthony Kiedis book a few years ago..Scar Tissue was a good read. I’m guessing that Flea will take me on an adventure into his madness.
I’ve always been interested in music, the artists and behind the scene stuff. Leif Garrett was a God among teens back in the 70’s. He was absolutely untouchable. Had everything, had a ton of money, girls, cars etc. But, was he happy? That’s what we’ll find out. When he crashed, he crashed hard and as fast as he was a super star, he was no one special. I wasn’t into his music but thought he was a good actor and probably got in with a bunch of shitty people that steered him in the wrong direction. I’m about to find out
Bruce Lee is another person that I’ve always been interested in. He’s an icon for sure. His philosophy is a real interest to me.
So that’s Sparky’s book club. I’ll let you know when I get thru the books how they were and maybe you’ll want to pick them up.