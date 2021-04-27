Sparky’s Book Club-Twisted Business
I’ve always liked Twisted Sister. Didn’t really have a favorite player in the band, just liked the style, attitude and of course the music. The crap thing for me is that I was never able to see them live. When I was in my teens I wanted to go to a show. The show was in Omaha so I’d be getting home rather late. I told my Mom that I was going to by tickets and she said “You’ve been to plenty of shows lately.” The meant NO you’re not!. I figured at the time I’d be able to see them the next round. That never happened. I was however able to interview Dee Snider a few times in later years so that made up for missing the show….kinda.
There have been a ton of new books coming from some of my favorite bands as of late. The next book? Guitarist Jay Jay French- Twisted Business. Def adding this to my collection.
Get more from Blabbermouth.net