Sparky’s Book Club -RJD

More cool books? This may be the most exciting book I’ve discovered. We’ll have to wait until early next year to get it, but Z2 comics are getting together with the estate of Ronnie James Dio. The graphic novel will return to the events leading up to the the moment captured on the cover of Dio’s debut “Holy Diver”
Horror writer Steve Niles sets out to end speculation in the 120-page Holy Diver graphic novel. Fans will finally learn why the priest on the album’s cover is getting thrown into the ocean.
In addition to a great story, the novel will be chocked full of art inspired by the Holy Diver album. Very much look forward to getting a copy to add to my collection.