Sparky’s Book Club-Dave Grohl
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 21: Dave Grohl and The Foo Fighters perform at Mt Smart Stadium on February 21, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl will publish his autobiography, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, on October 5th .
As a fan of books, Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl I’m pretty sure I’ll pick this one up. Dave has a lot of really interesting stories.
