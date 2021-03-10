Sparky’s Book Club AGAIN?
Text Best Seller typed on retro typewriter
I’ve read the first 2 books Corey Taylor released. They were both really good reads. For no reason at all I didn’t pick up the other two. I’m sure they were equally as good. Look for the 5th book from Corey Taylor coming soon. In a new interview, Corey said, “I’ve got a concept in mind. It has to do with social media and the age that we live in – the ‘outrage’ age. And it’s starting to really kind of form in my head. I may actually write it soon. Because it’s really kind of out of control out there right now.”
Coreys planning a “social-distanced” three-week tour this year. No additional info was available. Let’s hope he makes a stop in Lincoln.
