Sparky’s Book Club

Looks like I’ll be adding another book to my collection. Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum will be releasing his autobiography on September 7th. The book entitled Double Talkin’ Jive will cover his time in The Cult, Guns n Roses and Velvet Revolver.
As a HUGE FAN of The Cult, I look forward to that portion of the book. Matt was in The Cult for a short period before a long run with Guns n Roses. I’m sure he’ll have great stories of his time with all of the amazing artists he’s worked with over the years.
