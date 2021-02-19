Sparky’s Book Club

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
As you know by now, I love books. Seems odd to read that but it’s true. I’ve added a new book to the club. Acclaimed rock photographer Ross Halfin will release an Eddie Van Halen book of photos. Ross is an amazingly talented photographer and has been in the music scene for a very long time so this should be pretty solid. Look for it to be released in June.
The 365-page book contains classic shots and unseen photos from Halfin’s personal archive. The pics span from Van Halen’s first trip to the U.K. all the way through the band’s Sammy Hagar era. The book’s intro was written by Eddie’s friend and fellow guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath. In addition, the book includes an essay about Van Halen’s historic career written by respected journalist Mark Blake. The book is titled “Edward Van Halen by Ross Halfin” and is available for pre-order now.