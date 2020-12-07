Space Crapper

The astronauts aboard the International Space Station will be getting a special Christmas delivery!
On Sunday, SpaceX launched its newest Dragon 2 capsule into orbit, loaded with supplies and equipment for the ISS.
The delivery includes a rodent habitat and parts for the infamous $23 million ‘space toilet’ that arrived at the ISS in October.
The $23 million toilet system, known as the Universal Waste Management System (UWMS), is 65% smaller and 40% lighter than the toilet currently in use on the space station, and can support larger crews.