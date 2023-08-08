Southwest Lincoln Garage Fire Causes $1 Million in Damage

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 7)–Just after 11:00 am Monday Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to 3320 S. 6th for a garage bay that was

fully involved and encroaching the adjoining bays in a 9 unit industrial building. Rigs reported seeing a

towering column of thick black smoke from several directions en route.

Initial crews attacked the surmounting flames rapidly and halted the extension preventing further loss of contents throughout the

other units. Fire started in the 7th garage. Adjoining garages (6-8) suffered fire damage and the smoke

damage had spread down the row where units 3-9 were affected.

LFR used extra crews to open up and ventilate the other bays quickly. The fire erupted from a asphalt Roller compactor as it was being started

and grew fast due to combustible materials in the area. Inspector Carl Campbell estimates damage to

the building to be 500K and contents of individual garages were calculating over another 500K .

No injuries were reported by tenants or firefighters.